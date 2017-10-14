Encision Inc. (ECIA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Encision Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) traded up 11.022% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.555. 18,374 shares of the stock were exchanged. Encision has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.56. The company’s market capitalization is $5.93 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41.

Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Encision had a negative return on equity of 22.86% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter.

Encision Company Profile

Encision Inc is a medical device company. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets surgical instruments that provide safety to patients undergoing minimally-invasive surgery. Its Active Electrode Monitoring (AEM) technology provides surgeons with the desired tissue effects of cutting and coagulating tissue in laparoscopic procedures, while preventing stray electrosurgical energy that can cause complications and even death.

