Employees Retirement System of Texas Maintains Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB)

Employees Retirement System of Texas continued to hold its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,341,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,026,454,000 after acquiring an additional 969,095 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 19,117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 327,857 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,555,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,943,000 after acquiring an additional 270,164 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,977,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,982,000 after acquiring an additional 239,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,420,000 after acquiring an additional 203,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) opened at 180.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.51 and its 200-day moving average is $188.41. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.32 and a 52 week high of $199.52.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.05). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 47.90%. The company had revenue of $530.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post $5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 78.13%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership and operation of multifamily communities primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California.

