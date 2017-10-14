Employees Retirement System of Texas Continues to Hold Position in Spectranetics Corp (SPNC)

Employees Retirement System of Texas maintained its position in shares of Spectranetics Corp (NASDAQ:SPNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.09% of Spectranetics Corp worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectranetics Corp in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,082,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Spectranetics Corp in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,643,000. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spectranetics Corp in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,790,000. ARP Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectranetics Corp in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,266,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectranetics Corp by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 557,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,228,000 after acquiring an additional 369,562 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spectranetics Corp alerts:

Shares of Spectranetics Corp (SPNC) opened at 38.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day moving average is $30.10. Spectranetics Corp has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $38.55.

Spectranetics Corp (NASDAQ:SPNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.29). Spectranetics Corp had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 194.18%. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spectranetics Corp will post ($1.16) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Spectranetics Corp in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Spectranetics Corp in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Spectranetics Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Spectranetics Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Spectranetics Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.36.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Employees Retirement System of Texas Continues to Hold Position in Spectranetics Corp (SPNC)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/employees-retirement-system-of-texas-continues-to-hold-position-in-spectranetics-corp-spnc.html.

Spectranetics Corp Company Profile

The Spectranetics Corporation develops, manufactures, markets and distributes single-use medical devices used in minimally invasive procedures within the cardiovascular system. The Company’s products are used to cross, prepare and treat arterial blockages in the heart and legs and to manage pacemaker and defibrillator cardiac leads.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectranetics Corp (NASDAQ:SPNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectranetics Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectranetics Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.