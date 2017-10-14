Emerson Electric (EMR) vs. Atkore International Group (ATKR) Head to Head Contrast

Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) and Atkore International Group (NASDAQ:ATKR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Emerson Electric pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Atkore International Group does not pay a dividend. Emerson Electric pays out 85.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Emerson Electric has increased its dividend for 60 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Emerson Electric and Atkore International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerson Electric 8.89% 22.32% 9.25% Atkore International Group 6.91% 33.89% 10.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Emerson Electric and Atkore International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerson Electric 2 10 2 0 2.00 Atkore International Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Emerson Electric currently has a consensus target price of $61.91, suggesting a potential downside of 3.22%. Atkore International Group has a consensus target price of $22.67, suggesting a potential upside of 17.50%. Given Atkore International Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atkore International Group is more favorable than Emerson Electric.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Emerson Electric and Atkore International Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerson Electric $14.76 billion 2.77 $3.18 billion $2.25 28.43 Atkore International Group $1.52 billion 0.81 $213.86 million N/A N/A

Emerson Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Atkore International Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.0% of Emerson Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Emerson Electric shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Emerson Electric beats Atkore International Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co. is a diversified global manufacturing company, which provides solutions to customers by bringing technology and engineering together in the industrial, commercial and consumer markets around the world. The Company operates through four segments based on the nature of the products and services rendered: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Climate Technologies and Commercial & Residential Solutions. The Company’s principal production operations are electronics assembly, metal stamping, forming, casting, machining, welding, plating, heat treating, painting and assembly. In addition, the Company uses specialized production operations, including automatic and semiautomatic testing, automated material handling and storage, ferrous and nonferrous machining, and special furnaces for heat treating and foundry applications. The Company provides measurement, control and diagnostic technologies for automated industrial processes.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc. is a manufacturer of electrical raceway products. The Company’s products are primarily offered for non-residential construction and renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction and industrial markets. The Company operates in two segments: Electrical Raceway and MP&S. Through the electrical raceway segment, it manufactures products that deploy, isolate and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the original power source to the final outlet. The Company’s electrical raceway segment products include electrical conduit, armored cable, cable trays, mounting systems and fittings. Through the MP&S segment, it provides products and services that frame, support and secure component parts in a range of structures, equipment and systems in electrical, industrial and construction applications. The Company’s MP&S segment products include metal framing products and in-line galvanized mechanical tube.

