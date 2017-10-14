Eltek (ELTK) Earning Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) has been trending positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eltek earned a media sentiment score of 0.35 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 47.735186433549 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Eltek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) traded up 3.0151% during trading on Friday, reaching $0.6799. The company had a trading volume of 44,302 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66. The company’s market capitalization is $6.90 million. Eltek has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.45.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.49 million for the quarter. Eltek had a negative return on equity of 57.22% and a negative net margin of 16.07%.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets and sells custom made printed circuit boards (PCBs), including high density interconnect (HDI), flex-rigid and rigid, with high layer count boards. The Company manufactures and supplies custom made circuitry solutions for use in compact electronic products. The Company’s principal customers include manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers.

