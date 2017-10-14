Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,325 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $23,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 180,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $14,590,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,865,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,040,562,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 990,000 shares of company stock valued at $82,949,650 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.97.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) opened at 86.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $64.18 and a 12 month high of $89.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.23.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post $4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

