Electronics for Imaging’s (EFII) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EFII. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronics for Imaging from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Electronics for Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Electronics for Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Electronics for Imaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Cross Research downgraded shares of Electronics for Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

Shares of Electronics for Imaging (NASDAQ EFII) traded down 0.10% on Friday, hitting $41.88. 193,100 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.26. Electronics for Imaging has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $51.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Electronics for Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.65 million. Electronics for Imaging had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronics for Imaging will post $2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronics for Imaging announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, September 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Electronics for Imaging news, CEO Guy Gecht sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $434,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,661,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 40,746 shares of company stock worth $1,850,965 over the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFII. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronics for Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,015,000. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronics for Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,271,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronics for Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,746,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronics for Imaging by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 569,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,965,000 after purchasing an additional 196,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Electronics for Imaging by 1,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 204,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Electronics for Imaging

Electronics For Imaging, Inc is engaged in digital printing, focused on the transformation of the printing, packaging, ceramic tile decoration, and textile industries from the use of traditional analog-based printing to digital on-demand printing. It operates through three segments. The Industrial Inkjet segment consists of its VUTEk and Matan super-wide and wide format display graphics, Reggiani textile, Jetrion label and packaging and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and construction material industrial digital inkjet printers; ceramic, water-based, and thermoforming ink, and digital inkjet printer parts, and professional services.

