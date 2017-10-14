Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Stake Decreased by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,383 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,692,180 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,244,778,000 after purchasing an additional 205,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,631,771 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,652,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,314 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3,420.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,764,484 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,858,837,000 after purchasing an additional 20,174,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,886,458 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,064,069,000 after purchasing an additional 318,704 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,077,235 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $723,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,602 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,058 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $1,176,786.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 55,850 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.18, for a total value of $6,767,903.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 171,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,736,685.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,096 shares of company stock worth $23,460,336. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Benchmark Co. upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Vetr raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.38.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) opened at 118.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.69. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $73.74 and a one year high of $122.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.51 and its 200 day moving average is $109.48.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The game software company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post $4.25 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.

