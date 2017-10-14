Electronic Arts’ (EA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday. They currently have a $130.00 price objective on the game software company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EA. Benchmark Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, August 25th. Vetr upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.38.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) opened at 118.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.69. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $73.74 and a 52 week high of $122.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.51 and a 200-day moving average of $109.48.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The game software company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.47 million. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post $4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 68,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $8,088,995.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 176,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,955,432.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $1,176,786.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 197,096 shares of company stock worth $23,460,336. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,190 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,316 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,443 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.

