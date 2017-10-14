Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the medical research company an impact score of 46.5698386526821 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Edwards Lifesciences Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences Corporation from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) opened at 108.25 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52 week low of $81.12 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 0.62.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post $3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $541,966.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total value of $3,776,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,201 shares of company stock worth $20,768,154. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is a manufacturer of heart valve systems and repair products used to replace or repair a patient’s diseased or defective heart valve. The Company is engaged in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its segments include United States, Europe, Japan and Rest of World.

