Edison International (EIX) Position Maintained by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management held its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Edison International were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its position in shares of Edison International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 16,935.7% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth about $204,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. BidaskClub lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

In related news, insider Ronald L. Litzinger sold 224,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $18,098,546.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,305.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/edison-international-eix-position-maintained-by-covington-capital-management.html.

Shares of Edison International (EIX) traded down 2.10% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,998,282 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.50. Edison International has a 52-week low of $67.44 and a 52-week high of $82.82. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.22.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Edison International had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Edison International will post $4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 50.82%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is the holding company of Southern California Edison Company (SCE). As of December 31, 2016, SCE, a public utility, was primarily engaged in the business of supplying and delivering electricity to an approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California. The Company is also the parent company of Edison Energy Group, Inc (Edison Energy Group), a holding company for subsidiaries engaged in pursuing competitive business opportunities across energy services and distributed solar to commercial and industrial customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.