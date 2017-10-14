Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 210 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $113,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 16.4% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $176,000.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing (ADP) opened at 113.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.57. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $85.48 and a 52 week high of $121.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.85 and a 200 day moving average of $104.72.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post $3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $3,999,930.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,114,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 3,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total value of $390,256.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,287 shares in the company, valued at $669,816.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,657 shares of company stock worth $4,457,476 over the last ninety days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America Corporation lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.81.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

