Eclipse Resources Corporation (ECR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eclipse Resources Corporation (NYSE:ECR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays PLC set a $2.50 target price on shares of Eclipse Resources Corporation and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 target price on shares of Eclipse Resources Corporation and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 target price on shares of Eclipse Resources Corporation and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Eclipse Resources Corporation in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut shares of Eclipse Resources Corporation from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2.25 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Eclipse Resources Corporation currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.96.

Shares of Eclipse Resources Corporation (NYSE:ECR) remained flat at $2.41 during midday trading on Friday. 449,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $633.20 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43. Eclipse Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.43.

In related news, COO Oleg E. Tolmachev sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $51,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 423,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,474.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECR. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eclipse Resources Corporation by 83.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 17,591 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Eclipse Resources Corporation by 99.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Eclipse Resources Corporation by 27.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 12,099 shares during the period. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC grew its position in Eclipse Resources Corporation by 474.2% during the second quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 64,394 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 53,179 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Eclipse Resources Corporation by 63.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,920 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 32,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About Eclipse Resources Corporation

Eclipse Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is the operator of the Utica Core Area and its Marcellus Project Area. The Ordovician-aged Utica Shale is an unconventional reservoir consisting of organic-rich black shale, with production occurring at vertical depths between 6,000 and 10,000 feet.

