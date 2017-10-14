EchoStar Corporation (SATS) Holdings Maintained by Barings LLC

Barings LLC held its position in shares of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in EchoStar Corporation were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SATS. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar Corporation during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in EchoStar Corporation during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. South State Corp bought a new position in EchoStar Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in EchoStar Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in EchoStar Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $326,000. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Anders N. Johnson sold 7,128 shares of EchoStar Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $418,556.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $117,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Rayner sold 5,000 shares of EchoStar Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SATS shares. Jefferies Group LLC started coverage on EchoStar Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered EchoStar Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered EchoStar Corporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Shares of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) opened at 55.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.55. EchoStar Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $62.50.

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). EchoStar Corporation had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $465.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that EchoStar Corporation will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

EchoStar Corporation Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation is a holding company. The Company is a provider of satellite operations, video delivery solutions, digital set-top boxes, and broadband satellite technologies and services for home and office, delivering network technologies, managed services, and solutions for enterprises and governments.

