Ebix (EBIX) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Ebix (NASDAQ: EBIX) is one of 97 publicly-traded companies in the “Enterprise Software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Ebix to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Ebix has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ebix’s peers have a beta of 1.13, suggesting that their average share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.0% of Ebix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Enterprise Software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Ebix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of shares of all “Enterprise Software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ebix and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ebix 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ebix Competitors 343 2044 3882 107 2.59

As a group, “Enterprise Software” companies have a potential upside of 2.64%. Given Ebix’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ebix has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Ebix and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ebix 30.69% 22.02% 11.93% Ebix Competitors -25.11% -211.48% -8.23%

Dividends

Ebix pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Ebix pays out 9.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Enterprise Software” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.8% and pay out 27.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ebix and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Ebix $321.14 million $114.36 million 21.45 Ebix Competitors $1.27 billion $348.15 million 37.05

Ebix’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ebix. Ebix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Ebix beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc. (Ebix) is a supplier of software and e-commerce solutions to the insurance industry. Ebix provides application software products for the insurance industry, including carrier systems, agency systems and exchanges, as well as custom software development. Ebix conducts its operations through four channels, which include Exchanges, Carrier Systems, Broker Systems and Risk Compliance Solutions (RCS). Ebix operates data exchanges in the areas of life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance. Ebix designs and deploys back-end systems for P&C insurance brokers across the world. Ebix also designs and deploys on-demand and back-end systems for P&C insurance companies. Ebix focus in RCS channel pertains to business process outsourcing services that include providing project management, time and material consulting to clients across the world, and claims adjudication/settlement services.

