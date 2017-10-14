Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Eastman Chemical has outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past year. Eastman Chemical remains focused on cost-cutting and productivity actions amid a challenging operating environment. Further, the company should gain from its strategic acquisitions and capacity expansion actions. Eastman Chemical also remains committed to reduce debt and boost shareholder returns leveraging healthy free cash flows. However, Eastman Chemical continues to face pricing pressure. The company is also exposed to weakness in its Fibers unit and raw material price volatility.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.00.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) traded up 0.33% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.65. 787,557 shares of the stock were exchanged. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $63.35 and a 52-week high of $91.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.19 and its 200 day moving average is $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post $7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, Director Renee J. Hornbaker sold 4,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total transaction of $337,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,470.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark K. Cox sold 1,400 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $117,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3,636.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,468,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $926,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161,689 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 689.5% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 87,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 76,010 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,065,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 561,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,143,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company (Eastman) is an advanced materials and specialty additives company. The Company’s segments include Additives & Functional Products (AFP), Advanced Materials (AM), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. In the AFP segment, it manufactures chemicals for products in the coatings, tires, consumables, building and construction, industrial applications, including solar energy markets, animal nutrition, care chemicals, crop protection, and energy markets.

