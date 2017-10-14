Eagle Global Advisors LLC Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watermark Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 15.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 4,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 23.1% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 14.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems Inc. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/eagle-global-advisors-llc-grows-position-in-cisco-systems-inc-csco.html.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) opened at 33.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $165.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $34.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post $2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 60.73%.

In other news, SVP Karen Walker sold 23,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $740,906.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,180,334.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 121,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $3,891,763.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,719,369.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 485,138 shares of company stock valued at $15,347,574. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, June 26th. Vetr upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.02 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, September 11th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.