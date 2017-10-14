Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) Stake Held by Barings LLC

Barings LLC continued to hold its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 18,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp Inc. alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) opened at 68.05 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.20 and a 12-month high of $68.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.68.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $76.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post $3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) Stake Held by Barings LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/eagle-bancorp-inc-egbn-stake-held-by-barings-llc.html.

In other news, EVP Janice L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $631,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,363.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald D. Paul sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $195,276.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,209 shares of company stock worth $8,919,987 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for EagleBank (the Bank). The Bank is the Company’s principal operating subsidiary. The Bank is a chartered commercial bank. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank operated 21 banking offices: seven in Montgomery County, Maryland; five located in the District of Columbia, and nine in Northern Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.