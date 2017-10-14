E.W. Scripps Company (The) (SSP) Holdings Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in E.W. Scripps Company (The) (NYSE:SSP) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,111,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,165 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.56% of E.W. Scripps Company (The) worth $37,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of E.W. Scripps Company (The) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of E.W. Scripps Company (The) by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps Company (The) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of E.W. Scripps Company (The) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps Company (The) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get E.W. Scripps Company (The) alerts:

Shares of E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE SSP) opened at 17.87 on Friday. E.W. Scripps Company has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.03.

E.W. Scripps Company (The) (NYSE:SSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. E.W. Scripps Company (The) had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $231.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that E.W. Scripps Company will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

SSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised E.W. Scripps Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised E.W. Scripps Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of E.W. Scripps Company (The) in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of E.W. Scripps Company (The) in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.W. Scripps Company (The) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. E.W. Scripps Company (The) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “E.W. Scripps Company (The) (SSP) Holdings Boosted by Northern Trust Corp” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/e-w-scripps-company-the-ssp-holdings-boosted-by-northern-trust-corp.html.

E.W. Scripps Company (The) Company Profile

The E. W. Scripps Company is a media enterprise with interests in television and radio broadcasting, as well as local and national digital media brands. The Company’s segments include television, radio, digital, and syndication and other. As of December 31, 2016, the Television segment included approximately 15 American Broadcasting Company (ABC) affiliates, five National Broadcasting Company (NBC) affiliates, two FOX affiliates, two Columbia Broadcasting System (CBS) affiliates and four non big-four affiliated stations.

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.