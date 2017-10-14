Dynegy Inc. (DYN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Dynegy Inc. (NYSE:DYN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

DYN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank AG decreased their price objective on shares of Dynegy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Dynegy in a report on Monday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Dynegy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Dynegy in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Dynegy Inc. alerts:

Dynegy (NYSE:DYN) opened at 9.64 on Tuesday. Dynegy has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $13.59. The firm’s market cap is $1.27 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $8.32.

Dynegy (NYSE:DYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.27 million. Dynegy had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. Equities analysts expect that Dynegy will post ($0.69) earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/dynegy-inc-dyn-earns-hold-rating-from-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DYN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dynegy by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 22,663 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynegy by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 16,143 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dynegy in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynegy by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 419,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 209,043 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dynegy in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000.

Dynegy Company Profile

Dynegy Inc (Dynegy) is a holding company and conducts the business operations through its subsidiaries. The primary business of Dynegy is the production and sale of electric energy, capacity and ancillary services from the fleet of 18 operating power plants in six states totaling approximately 12,300 megawatt (MW) of generating capacity.

Receive News & Ratings for Dynegy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynegy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.