Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $1.53 Million Position in Coach, Inc. (COH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Coach, Inc. (NYSE:COH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,400 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000. Coach comprises approximately 0.3% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coach by 3,072.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,674,190 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $730,475,000 after buying an additional 17,117,023 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coach by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,983,084 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,156,541,000 after buying an additional 1,464,098 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Coach by 1,921.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,483,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $70,205,000 after buying an additional 1,409,643 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Coach by 294.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,216,832 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $57,607,000 after buying an additional 908,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Coach in the second quarter valued at about $31,413,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Todd Kahn sold 4,586 shares of Coach stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $187,338.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,030.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Melinda Brown sold 8,250 shares of Coach stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $340,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coach, Inc. (NYSE COH) traded up 0.38% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.57. 2,179,265 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.57. Coach, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.07 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Coach (NYSE:COH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Coach had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Coach, Inc. will post $2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Coach’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.59%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COH shares. Buckingham Research raised Coach from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Coach in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised Coach to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Coach to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coach in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.28.

Coach, Inc (Coach) is a design house of luxury accessories and lifestyle collections. The Company’s product offering uses a range of leathers, fabrics and materials. Its segments include North America, International and Stuart Weitzman. The North America segment includes sales of Coach brand products to North American customers through Coach-operated stores (including the Internet) and sales to North American wholesale customers.

