Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.40 Million in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,211 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $905,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 767,500 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $68,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Delta Lloyd Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,019,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,125,555 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $118,994,000 after acquiring an additional 56,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 529.3% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 50,647 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 42,599 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $1,176,786.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joel Linzner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $467,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,689.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,096 shares of company stock valued at $23,460,336. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EA. Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective (up from $126.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) traded up 1.26% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.62. 1,931,204 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.51 and its 200-day moving average is $109.48. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.74 and a 52 week high of $122.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The game software company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post $4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.

