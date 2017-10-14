Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 235,483 Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (MBT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (NYSE:MBT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 235,483 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000. Mobile TeleSystems OJSC makes up approximately 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems OJSC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems OJSC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems OJSC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems OJSC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mobile TeleSystems OJSC by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (NYSE MBT) traded up 0.76% on Friday, reaching $10.60. 1,600,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Mobile TeleSystems OJSC has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $9.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Mobile TeleSystems OJSC had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems OJSC will post $0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MBT. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of Mobile TeleSystems OJSC in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems OJSC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems OJSC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems OJSC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems OJSC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.97.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company, formerly Mobile TeleSystems Open Joint Stock Company, is a provider of telecommunications services. The Company provides mobile and fixed line voice and data telecommunications services, including data transfer, broadband, pay-television (pay-TV) and various value-added services, as well as selling equipment and accessories.

