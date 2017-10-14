DXC Technology Company. (DXC) PT Raised to $105.00 at BMO Capital Markets

DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DXC. Barclays PLC upped their target price on DXC Technology Company. from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up previously from $92.00) on shares of DXC Technology Company. in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their target price on DXC Technology Company. from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology Company. in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology Company. in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

Get DXC Technology Company. alerts:

Shares of DXC Technology Company. (DXC) traded down 0.18% on Thursday, reaching $91.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,027,150 shares. DXC Technology Company. has a 12-month low of $51.68 and a 12-month high of $93.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.70. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.19 and a beta of 1.04.

DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.34. DXC Technology Company. had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Analysts forecast that DXC Technology Company. will post $6.90 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/dxc-technology-company-dxc-pt-raised-to-105-00-at-bmo-capital-markets.html.

In related news, CFO Paul N. Saleh sold 59,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $4,671,057.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,312,503.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Nefkens sold 35,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 395,006 shares of company stock worth $32,342,819 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology Company. by 30,928.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,771,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,568,000 after acquiring an additional 20,704,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in DXC Technology Company. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,368,006,000. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in DXC Technology Company. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,032,608,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in DXC Technology Company. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $932,573,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in DXC Technology Company. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $898,855,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DXC Technology Company.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising consulting, applications services, and software.

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Company. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology Company. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.