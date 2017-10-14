Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) (DNB) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) (NYSE:DNB) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,642 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.24% of Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) worth $9,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) by 144.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 77,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 45,882 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) by 8.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) by 4.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) by 8.2% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) during the second quarter worth $98,786,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

DNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (NYSE DNB) opened at 120.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.64. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 1.24. Dun & Bradstreet Corporation has a one year low of $100.46 and a one year high of $127.40.

Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) (NYSE:DNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.90 million. Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Corporation will post $7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) Profile

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation is the source of commercial data, analytics and insight on businesses. The Company operates through two segments: Americas, which consists of its operations in the United States and Canada, and Non-Americas, which consists of its operations in the United Kingdom, Greater China, India, and its European and Asia Pacific Worldwide Networks.

