Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $879,000 Position in United Technologies Corporation (UTX)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Technologies Corporation were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in United Technologies Corporation by 14.3% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in United Technologies Corporation by 2.9% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in United Technologies Corporation in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in United Technologies Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Technologies Corporation alerts:

Shares of United Technologies Corporation (UTX) opened at 118.72 on Friday. United Technologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.62 and a 12 month high of $124.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.05.

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. United Technologies Corporation had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Technologies Corporation will post $6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. United Technologies Corporation’s payout ratio is 42.68%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/dumont-blake-investment-advisors-llc-has-879000-position-in-united-technologies-corporation-utx.html.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UTX shares. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank AG cut their price objective on United Technologies Corporation from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Vertical Research cut United Technologies Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Cowen and Company cut United Technologies Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.27.

United Technologies Corporation Profile

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.