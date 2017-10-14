Headlines about Duff & Phelps Utilities Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF) have trended somewhat negative on Saturday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Duff & Phelps Utilities Tax-Free Income earned a media sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 47.894919213364 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Duff & Phelps Utilities Tax-Free Income (DTF) opened at 14.28 on Friday. Duff & Phelps Utilities Tax-Free Income has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $15.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.71.

Get Duff & Phelps Utilities Tax-Free Income Inc. alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/duff-phelps-utilities-tax-free-income-dtf-earns-news-impact-score-of-0-00.html.

Duff & Phelps Utilities Tax-Free Income Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily (approximately 80% of its total assets) in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade tax-exempt obligations.

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utilities Tax-Free Income Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utilities Tax-Free Income Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.