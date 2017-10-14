Duerr AG (DUE) Given a €125.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Duerr AG (ETR:DUE) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DUE. UBS AG set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Duerr AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC Holdings plc set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Duerr AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on Duerr AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Duerr AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Duerr AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €108.32 ($127.44).

Shares of Duerr AG (ETR:DUE) traded up 0.80% during trading on Friday, hitting €113.30. 90 shares of the company traded hands. Duerr AG has a 52-week low of €64.70 and a 52-week high of €115.80. The stock has a market capitalization of €3.92 billion and a PE ratio of 19.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of €105.47 and a 200-day moving average of €98.34.

Duerr AG Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The companys Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and offers hardware and software solutions in the area of paint shop technology, as well as software for networking and controlling production systems.

