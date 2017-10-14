Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) Rating Increased to Buy at FBR & Co

FBR & Co upgraded shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $55.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $49.00. FBR & Co also issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

DRQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen and Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Dril-Quip from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dril-Quip has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.86.

Get Dril-Quip Inc. alerts:

Dril-Quip (DRQ) opened at 43.05 on Tuesday. Dril-Quip has a 52-week low of $35.85 and a 52-week high of $69.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day moving average is $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.12 million. Dril-Quip had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dril-Quip will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/dril-quip-inc-drq-rating-increased-to-buy-at-fbr-co.html.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $86,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,282.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc (Dril-Quip) designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered drilling and production equipment. The Company’s operations are organized into three geographic segments: Western Hemisphere, including North and South America, headquartered in Houston, Texas; Eastern Hemisphere, including Europe and Africa, headquartered in Aberdeen, Scotland, and Asia-Pacific, including the Pacific Rim, Southeast Asia, Australia, India and the Middle East, headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.