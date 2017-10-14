Dreman Value Management L L C Continues to Hold Holdings in Southwest Airlines Company (LUV)

Dreman Value Management L L C continued to hold its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Company (NYSE:LUV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,986 shares of the airline’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Dreman Value Management L L C’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,906 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 16,293 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director William H. Dr Cunningham bought 4,500 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,616,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company (NYSE LUV) traded up 0.53% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.12. 3,138,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Southwest Airlines Company has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $64.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average is $57.13.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Company will post $3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.34%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LUV. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.95.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co (Southwest) operates Southwest Airlines, a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation in the United States and near-international markets. The Company provides point-to-point service. The Company offers ancillary service offerings, such as Southwest’s EarlyBird Check-In and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors, in accordance with Southwest’s respective policies.

