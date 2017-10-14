Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$9.20 and last traded at C$9.20, with a volume of shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIR.UN shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of Infinity.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (DIR.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.20” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/dream-industrial-real-estate-invest-trst-dir-un-sets-new-1-year-high-at-9-20.html.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.