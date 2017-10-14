Dover Corporation (DOV) versus The Competition Head to Head Review

Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) is one of 57 public companies in the “Industrial Machinery & Equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Dover Corporation to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.0% of Dover Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of shares of all “Industrial Machinery & Equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Dover Corporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of shares of all “Industrial Machinery & Equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Dover Corporation pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Dover Corporation pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Industrial Machinery & Equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 36.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Dover Corporation has raised its dividend for 61 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dover Corporation and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dover Corporation 0 10 7 0 2.41 Dover Corporation Competitors 285 1642 1750 19 2.41

Dover Corporation presently has a consensus target price of $93.45, indicating a potential downside of 1.09%. As a group, “Industrial Machinery & Equipment” companies have a potential upside of 1.35%. Given Dover Corporation’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dover Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Dover Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dover Corporation 8.61% 13.36% 5.22% Dover Corporation Competitors 1.29% 6.57% 4.53%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dover Corporation and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Dover Corporation $7.29 billion $1.22 billion 23.68 Dover Corporation Competitors $2.20 billion $347.24 million 24.02

Dover Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Dover Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Dover Corporation has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dover Corporation’s rivals have a beta of 1.26, indicating that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dover Corporation beats its rivals on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Dover Corporation Company Profile

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer delivering equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions and support services. The Company’s segments include Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Company’s Energy segment is a provider of solutions and services for production and processing of fuels around the world. Its Engineered Systems segment includes two platforms: Printing & Identification, and Industrials and is focused on the design, manufacture and service of critical equipment and components serving the fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing and industrial end markets. Its Fluids segment is focused on the safe handling of critical fluids across the retail fueling, chemical, and industrial end markets. The Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment is a provider of energy efficient equipment and systems serving the commercial refrigeration and food equipment end markets.

