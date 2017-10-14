Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) Holdings Maintained by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc held its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 87,844 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

PLOW has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. dropped coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Douglas Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In related news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.04 per share, for a total transaction of $45,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James L. Janik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $700,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 322,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,333.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE PLOW) opened at 40.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.01. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $41.35. The company has a market cap of $904.73 million, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post $1.50 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc is a manufacturer and up-fitter of commercial vehicle attachments and equipment. The Company’s portfolio includes snow and ice management attachments sold under the BLIZZARD, FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands, turf care equipment under the TURFEX brand and industrial maintenance equipment under the SWEEPEX brand.

