Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (DFIN) Position Increased by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DFIN) by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,761 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.69% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $461,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 76.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 26.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $1,829,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $472,000.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/donnelley-financial-solutions-inc-dfin-position-increased-by-schwab-charles-investment-management-inc.html.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (DFIN) opened at 21.67 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $27.08. The firm has a market cap of $730.28 million and a PE ratio of 18.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.35.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NASDAQ:DFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.06). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 51.81% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc will post $1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DFIN. Bank of America Corporation began coverage on Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. began coverage on Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co assumed coverage on Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc is a financial communications services company that supports global capital markets compliance and transaction needs for its corporate clients and their advisors (such as law firms and investment bankers), and global investment markets compliance and analytics needs for mutual fund companies, variable annuity providers and broker/dealers.

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.