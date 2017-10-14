Donald L. Hagan LLC Lowers Position in Pepsico, Inc. (PEP)

Donald L. Hagan LLC trimmed its holdings in Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Pepsico were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Pepsico by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pepsico by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Pepsico by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pepsico by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pepsico by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Indra K. Nooyi sold 340,449 shares of Pepsico stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $39,635,072.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 733,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,372,532.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Indra K. Nooyi sold 452,830 shares of Pepsico stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $52,727,525.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 733,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,387,198.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 919,613 shares of company stock valued at $106,956,258. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pepsico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Pepsico in a report on Friday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (down from $124.00) on shares of Pepsico in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Pepsico in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lowered shares of Pepsico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $133.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) opened at 112.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.25 and its 200 day moving average is $114.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.68. Pepsico, Inc. has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $119.39.

Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 billion. Pepsico had a return on equity of 59.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pepsico, Inc. will post $5.23 EPS for the current year.

Pepsico Profile

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

