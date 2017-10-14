Dominion Energy Inc. (D) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.07% of Dominion Energy worth $32,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 336.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monroe Bank & Trust MI increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 36.1% in the second quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 64.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.56.

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) opened at 78.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.10 and its 200 day moving average is $78.11. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.51 and a 12-month high of $81.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 14.04%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post $3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.28%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, formerly Dominion Resources, Inc, is a producer and transporter of energy. Dominion is focused on its investment in regulated electric generation, transmission and distribution and regulated natural gas transmission and distribution infrastructure. It operates through three segments: Dominion Virginia Power operating segment (DVP), Dominion Generation, Dominion Energy, and Corporate and Other.

