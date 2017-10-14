Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,326 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Dollar Tree worth $29,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 119.0% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 17,100.0% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.1% during the second quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) traded up 0.14% on Friday, reaching $91.50. 2,058,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.63 and a 52-week high of $92.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post $4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.14.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 5,596 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $493,847.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 18,621 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $1,696,559.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,449 shares of company stock valued at $9,139,337 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc is an operator of discount variety stores. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 14,334 stores in 48 states and the District of Columbia, and five Canadian provinces. Its segments include Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment is the operator of discount variety stores offering merchandise at a fixed price.

