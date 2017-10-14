Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Trims Stake in Spectranetics Corp (SPNC)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lessened its holdings in shares of Spectranetics Corp (NASDAQ:SPNC) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 120,745 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned about 0.27% of Spectranetics Corp worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPNC. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectranetics Corp during the second quarter worth about $73,082,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Spectranetics Corp during the second quarter worth about $20,643,000. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spectranetics Corp during the second quarter worth about $19,790,000. ARP Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectranetics Corp during the second quarter worth about $15,266,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectranetics Corp by 197.0% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 557,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,228,000 after purchasing an additional 369,562 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Spectranetics Corp (SPNC) remained flat at $38.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,728,937 shares of the company were exchanged. Spectranetics Corp has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $38.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.28 and a 200 day moving average of $30.10.

Spectranetics Corp (NASDAQ:SPNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.82 million. Spectranetics Corp had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 194.18%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Spectranetics Corp will post ($1.16) EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPNC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Spectranetics Corp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Spectranetics Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Spectranetics Corp in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price target on shares of Spectranetics Corp in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.50 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Spectranetics Corp in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

The Spectranetics Corporation develops, manufactures, markets and distributes single-use medical devices used in minimally invasive procedures within the cardiovascular system. The Company’s products are used to cross, prepare and treat arterial blockages in the heart and legs and to manage pacemaker and defibrillator cardiac leads.

