Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 48,774 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 620,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,774 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.61% of RBC Bearings worth $63,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1,003.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 19,445 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 14.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,891,000 after buying an additional 21,339 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RBC Bearings Incorporated alerts:

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) opened at 126.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.60. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $135.54.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $163.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.42 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post $3.66 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 48,774 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-sells-48774-shares-of-rbc-bearings-incorporated-roll.html.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 19th.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated is an international manufacturer and marketer of engineered precision bearings and products, which are integral to the manufacture and operation of machines, aircraft and mechanical systems. The Company operates through four segments: Plain Bearings; Roller Bearings; Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.