Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 23,513 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,513 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.82% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $64,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 7,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 33,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ ODFL) opened at 107.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.15 and a 200-day moving average of $94.53. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.82 and a 12-month high of $110.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.09. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post $4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 10.39%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Vice Chairman David S. Congdon sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $56,252.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,950.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America Corporation downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc is a union-free motor carrier providing regional, inter-regional and national less-than-truckload (LTL) services. The Company’s LTL services include ground and air expedited transportation for time-sensitive shipments, consumer household pickup and delivery and freight delivery services throughout North America.

