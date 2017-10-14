Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $63.82 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 705,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.56% of Darden Restaurants worth $63,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 241.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 318,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,676,000 after purchasing an additional 50,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants Inc. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-has-63-82-million-position-in-darden-restaurants-inc-dri.html.

DRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, June 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) opened at 79.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.04 and a 200 day moving average of $85.29. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $95.22. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post $4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company. The Company owned and operated 1,536 restaurants through its subsidiaries in the United States and Canada, as of May 29, 2016. The Company’s segments include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining (which includes The Capital Grille, and Eddie V’s Prime Seafood and Wildfish Seafood Grille (Eddie V’s)) and Other Business (which includes Yard House, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, consumer-packaged goods and franchise revenues).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.