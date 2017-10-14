Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.40 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Monday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Roth Capital set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.43.

Shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ APPS) opened at 1.61 on Tuesday. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.64. The company’s market cap is $107.24 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.46 million. Digital Turbine had a negative return on equity of 31.91% and a negative net margin of 22.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, CEO William Gordon Stone III bought 126,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $141,568.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Unterberg Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth about $412,000. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 16.2% during the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 83,675 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 23.2% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 725,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 136,800 shares during the period. Finally, Carleon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth about $2,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc is engaged in delivering end-to-end products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other third parties to enable them to monetize mobile content. The Company operates its business in two operating segments: Advertising and Content.

