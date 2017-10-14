Diamondrock Hospitality Company (DRH) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,858,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,674 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.93% of Diamondrock Hospitality worth $20,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondrock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondrock Hospitality by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC now owns 11,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondrock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondrock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Diamondrock Hospitality by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period.

Shares of Diamondrock Hospitality Company (NYSE DRH) opened at 11.02 on Friday. Diamondrock Hospitality Company has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average is $11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $243.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.73 million. Diamondrock Hospitality had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondrock Hospitality Company will post $0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Diamondrock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.04%.

DRH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamondrock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondrock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Diamondrock Hospitality in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price target on shares of Diamondrock Hospitality and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diamondrock Hospitality in a research note on Sunday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In other news, Director Maureen L. Mcavey sold 6,000 shares of Diamondrock Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,030 shares in the company, valued at $907,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Diamondrock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT). As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of 26 hotels and resorts that contains 9,472 guest rooms located in 17 different markets in North America and the United States Virgin Islands. Its business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotel properties in the United States.

