Dextera Surgical Inc. (DXTR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dextera Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:DXTR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Dextera Surgical Inc. designs and manufactures proprietary stapling devices for surgical procedures. The company’s product consists of MicroCutter 5/80 use for transection and resection in urologic, thoracic and pediatric surgical procedures, as well as application for transection, resection and/or creation of anastomoses in the intestine and the transection of the appendix. Dextera Surgical Inc., formerly known as Cardica Inc., is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services assumed coverage on Dextera Surgical in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $0.80 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on Dextera Surgical from $3.50 to $0.70 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Shares of Dextera Surgical (DXTR) opened at 0.215 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is $3.83 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41. Dextera Surgical has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $2.33.

Dextera Surgical (NASDAQ:DXTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Dextera Surgical will post ($0.25) EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXTR. Broadfin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dextera Surgical by 64.7% in the second quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 987,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 388,080 shares during the period. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Dextera Surgical by 1,380.6% in the second quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 369,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 344,933 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dextera Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dextera Surgical Company Profile

Dextera Surgical Inc, formerly Cardica, Inc, designs and manufactures stapling devices that enable the advancement of minimally invasive surgical procedures. The Company is engaged in commercializing and developing its MicroCutter 5/80 stapler based on its staple-on-a-strip technology for use by thoracic, pediatric, bariatric, colorectal and general surgeons.

