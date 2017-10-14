Dextera Surgical Inc. (DXTR) Shares Gap Up to $0.24

Shares of Dextera Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:DXTR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.24. Dextera Surgical shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 1,109,902 shares.

DXTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dextera Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Dextera Surgical from $3.50 to $0.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services initiated coverage on shares of Dextera Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.80 price objective on the stock.

Get Dextera Surgical Inc. alerts:

The stock’s market cap is $3.83 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41.

Dextera Surgical (NASDAQ:DXTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 million. Equities analysts predict that Dextera Surgical Inc. will post ($0.25) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXTR. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dextera Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC increased its position in Dextera Surgical by 1,380.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 369,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 344,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadfin Capital LLC increased its position in Dextera Surgical by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 987,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 388,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dextera Surgical Inc. (DXTR) Shares Gap Up to $0.24” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/dextera-surgical-inc-dxtr-shares-gap-up-to-0-24.html.

About Dextera Surgical

Dextera Surgical Inc, formerly Cardica, Inc, designs and manufactures stapling devices that enable the advancement of minimally invasive surgical procedures. The Company is engaged in commercializing and developing its MicroCutter 5/80 stapler based on its staple-on-a-strip technology for use by thoracic, pediatric, bariatric, colorectal and general surgeons.

Receive News & Ratings for Dextera Surgical Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dextera Surgical Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.