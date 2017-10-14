Deutsche Bank AG Increases Dunelm Group plc (DNLM) Price Target to GBX 640

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 630 ($8.28) to GBX 640 ($8.41) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.06% from the stock’s current price.

DNLM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.15) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group plc in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.99) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group plc in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dunelm Group plc in a report on Monday, August 14th. HSBC Holdings plc restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.89) price target on shares of Dunelm Group plc in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, N+1 Singer restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group plc in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 692.91 ($9.11).

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) opened at 753.50 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.52 billion. Dunelm Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 541.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 819.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 656.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 623.84.

In other Dunelm Group plc news, insider Simon Emeny purchased 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 556 ($7.31) per share, with a total value of £14,928.60 ($19,627.40). Also, insider Keith Down sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 647 ($8.51), for a total transaction of £51,760 ($68,051.54).

About Dunelm Group plc

Dunelm Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates in the homewares market. The Company operates through the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom segment. The Company specializes in soft furnishings and other homeware. The Company also owns Dorma brand. The Company is a homewares retailer, which provides a range of products to its customer base, under the brand name Dunelm.

