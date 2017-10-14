Denison Mines Corp (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) shares shot up 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54. 257,321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 420,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on Denison Mines Corp from C$1.05 to C$0.85 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Get Denison Mines Corp alerts:

The stock’s market capitalization is $307.50 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Denison Mines Corp (DML) Shares Up 5.9%” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/denison-mines-corp-dml-shares-up-5-9.html.

About Denison Mines Corp

Denison Mines Corp. is a uranium exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties, extraction, processing and selling of uranium. The Company operates in three segments: the Mining segment, the Environmental Services segment, and the Corporate and Other segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.