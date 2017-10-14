Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has $1.50 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Denbury Resources acquired 23% non-operated working interest in Salt Creek Field in Wyoming from Linn Energy. With its unique profile, compelling economics and unmatched infrastructure, Denbury Resources is well positioned to deliver long-term sustainable growth. We appreciate the company’s cost-reduction initiatives and it has also raised its guidance for 2017 production. In spite of the company’s field in the Gulf area being affected by tropical storm Harvey, its 2017 production estimate remains unaltered. Other positives for the company include low-risk investments, a strong financial position and an active divestment policy.”

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DNR. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Denbury Resources in a report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Denbury Resources from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a no rating at time rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. ValuEngine cut Denbury Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Imperial Capital started coverage on Denbury Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an in-line rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Denbury Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Denbury Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.06.

Shares of Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) traded down 3.97% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.21. 11,512,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is $471.78 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60. Denbury Resources has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $4.29.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.66 million. Denbury Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 35.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Denbury Resources will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 15,599.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,422,302 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $122,349,000 after purchasing an additional 47,120,229 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,483,974 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $145,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753,615 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,529,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067,230 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,641,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,097,850 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company’s operations are focused in two operating areas: the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Its properties with proved and producing reserves in the Gulf Coast region are situated in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana and Alabama, and in the Rocky Mountain region are situated in Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming.

