Demandware (DWRE) and Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Demandware (NYSE: DWRE) is one of 24 public companies in the “Cloud Computing Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Demandware to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Demandware and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Demandware N/A N/A -62.47 Demandware Competitors $933.33 million $18.40 million -81.09

Demandware’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Demandware. Demandware is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Demandware and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Demandware -17.65% -16.30% -12.67% Demandware Competitors -57.49% -45.40% -16.58%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.5% of shares of all “Cloud Computing Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of shares of all “Cloud Computing Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Demandware and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Demandware 0 0 0 0 N/A Demandware Competitors 76 453 1483 40 2.72

As a group, “Cloud Computing Services” companies have a potential upside of 1.24%. Given Demandware’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Demandware has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Demandware has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Demandware’s peers have a beta of 0.95, suggesting that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Demandware

Demandware, Inc. is a provider of enterprise-class cloud commerce solutions for retailers and branded manufacturers, including solutions for digital commerce and point of sale, as well as order management and intelligence capabilities. The Company’s Demandware Commerce offering is a combination of its cloud platform, community and related services that enables customers to establish and execute complex digital commerce solutions. Demandware Commerce facilitates omni-channel processes, multi-brand and multi-site rollouts, predictive merchandising and in-store operations. Its technology platform is the Demandware Commerce Cloud. The Demandware Commerce Cloud consists of over two primary solutions, such as Demandware Digital and Demandware Store. It also offers Demandware LINK, which includes technology, solution and an end-to end partners. LINK Technology Partners provide customers with access to technologies that complement the Demandware Commerce Cloud through pre-built integrations.

