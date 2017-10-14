Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) CEO Edward H. Bastian Sells 159,240 Shares

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 159,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $8,449,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE DAL) traded up 1.60% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,242,766 shares. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $55.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.51. The firm has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Delta Air Lines Inc. alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post $5.12 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/delta-air-lines-inc-dal-ceo-edward-h-bastian-sells-159240-shares.html.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 5,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAL. Cowen and Company boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, July 14th. ValuEngine lowered Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and across the world. The Company’s segments include Airline and Refinery. The Company’s route network is centered around a system of hub, international gateway and airports that the Company operates in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.